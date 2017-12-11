Man reportedly took Chromebook from Walmart in Anna, IL

Police in Anna, Illinois are wanting the public's help in identifying a man accused of taking a Google Chromebook from a store.

According to police, a man walked out of Walmart in Anna without paying for an item he had hidden under his coat.

The reported theft was all caught on video after an associate found an empty merchandise box hidden on a shelf.

The item is valued at nearly $250.

If you know who the man is, contact Anna police.

