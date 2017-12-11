Chamber to host State of the City address in Carbondale, IL

The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce will host the 2017 State of the City Address on Dec. 12.

Carbondale's Mayor John “Mike” Henry will unveil the city's new logo and branding. He will also talk about the city's progress and accomplishments over the last year as well as discuss plans for 2018.

Lunch will begin at 12 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center.

The civic center is located at 200 S. Illinois Avenue.

Tickets for the event are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Reservations can be made by calling (618) 549-2146.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Mayor’s Scholarship Fund.

The fund gives scholarships for Carbondale Community High School students attending Southern Illinois University.

