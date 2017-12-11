Jackson, MO senior signs with Hannibal-LaGrange - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson, MO senior signs with Hannibal-LaGrange

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

Another Heartland success story, this time on the softball field.

Jackson Senior Sicily Johnston signed on the dotted line to play softball next season at Hannibal-Lagrange.

"Speed pitching-wise, my speed, control, and movement is a lot of it,” said Johnston. “Just talking about my leadership, that's  a lot of what I bring to a team is my leadership, just the presence.  I'm very confident when I’m on the mound, it's exciting, it's what I’ve wanted to do since I was 9-years-old, so it's exciting to achieve that goal."

Hannibal LaGrange University is located in Hannibal, Missouri.

