Missouri enrolls in new study on foster parents

State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released an audit of Pemiscot Memorial Health Systems in Hayti, Missouri.
State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released an audit of Pemiscot Memorial Health Systems in Hayti, Missouri.
The mayor of Carbondale, Illinois will give a state of the city on Tuesday afternoon, December 12.
The mayor of Carbondale, Illinois will give a state of the city on Tuesday afternoon, December 12.
Crews are at the scene of a field fire along Highway 34 in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri. This is near Highway OO.
Crews are at the scene of a field fire along Highway 34 in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri. This is near Highway OO.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stolen UTV.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stolen UTV.
The Cape Girardeau School Board recently approved several new school leaders.
The Cape Girardeau School Board recently approved several new school leaders.