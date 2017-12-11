Sikeston, MO therapist discusses bullying among school children

Keaton Jones, from Knoxville, had his mom post a video of him describing being bullied repeatedly during lunch at his school. The video has since gone viral reaching millions of people.

Sikeston Therapist, Mark Madigan, said the repetitive action is what classifies something as bullying as opposed to mean behavior.

"That's what causes the most problems," Madigan said. "I don't think you realize when something like that happens what kind of a week that would leave that kid with and sometimes they will stay with that for the rest of their lives."

For parents who are concerned like Keaton's mom was, Madigan said the best thing to do is be there for the child and let the school know about the situation. That and discussing the topic of bullying can also help children know what to do ahead of time.

"But actually showing up and fixing the problem or being there, that's a walk that the kid has to take alone a lot of times," Madigan said.

