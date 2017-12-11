Sikeston man in custody; accused of firing gun at victim, hitting vehicle

A man wanted by police in Sikeston, Missouri is in custody in connection with shots fired on December 9.

According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Maurice Newman, 31, of Sikeston.

He was arrested on warrants for first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police Officers with Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to the call at 6:45 a.m. The caller said shots had been fired and a vehicle was struck.

Officers began investigating and learned that a Sikeston man was driving his vehicle north in the 200 block of Branum St. when it was hit by gunfire.

The victim alleged that Newman blocked the road with the vehicle he was driving and began firing a weapon at the other driver of from his car. The victim was not shot and had no injuries however; the victim's vehicle received damage after it was struck by the gunfire.

Detectives learned that Newman’s cousin had been dating the driver of the vehicle and he knew him. They also learned the driver had recently broken off his relationship with Newman's cousin and this upset Newman.

According to the victim, he was traveling north on Branum Street and was near the intersection of Branum and Ruth Street when he noticed Newman driving a Maroon Dodge Charger behind him.

Shortly after the victim noticed the vehicle Newman passed him in the Dodge Charger and blocked his vehicle with the Dodge Charger and got out of the vehicle. The victim told detectives that he drove around Newman’s vehicle and started to continue driving North on Branum at which time Newman showed a handgun and shot at him several times striking his 2007 Buick Lucerne in the trunk, rear bumper, left rear door panel and the drivers inside door of his vehicle.

Newman's bond was set at $200,000 cash only.

