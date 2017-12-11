Man given 50 years in DOC, convicted of assault, armed criminal action

A man was given 50 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections on Monday, Dec. 11.

Honorable Benjamin F. Lewis sentenced Tommy J. Davis III to 30 years for his assault in the first-degree conviction to run consecutively with a 20-year sentence for his armed criminal action conviction.

Davis was convicted of these counts by a Cape Girardeau jury on November 8, 2017, for shooting Christopher Watson in the stomach at his home.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.