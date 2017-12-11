Children shop with a cop in Sikeston

Dozens of children joined officers at the Sikeston Walmart on Monday, December 11 to shop with a cop.

"I just love kids!" Missouri State Corrections Officer Ken Story said. "It's great to be able to do something in the community for the kids."

Children from New Madrid, Matthews, Lilbourn, and East Prairie partnered with officers from New Madrid, Sikeston, Missouri Highway Patrol and the Missouri Department of Corrections to spend $150 each.

They each went to the store buying whatever the children desired, including clothes and toys.

"It's always good to help out the kids and see them get excited about all the toys they're going to get," New Madrid Police Dispatcher Kelsey Shelton said.

"It's exciting to see the kids and the expressions on the kids' face," Missouri State Highway Patrol Corporal Dylan Dejournett added.

The students were excused from their classrooms today to join the officers for their once in a lifetime experience.

"It's good for us to be mentors out at the school for the students," New Madrid Elementary School Resource Officer Jake Baehr said. "Today we got to go out and branch out and actually spend more time with them and not so much a school setting and a setting that they can enjoy."

"It's just really fun to help out and give a hand to all of this," Shelton said. "Some of these kids don't get a whole lot and it's just great to help out with that."

Sikeston Public Safety Officer Daniel Adams additionally felt this was a great opportunity to show the children that police are here to help them for whenever they need them.

"It's very beneficial," Adams said. "So they know that police officers are not bad, that they are always good stuff and they help."

Most officers, if not all, paid extra money out of their own pockets to cover the expenses of these toys that went above the $150 allotted for each of them.

"Yeah I have no regrets," Shelton said. "I knew coming into this that I was probably going over because I just cannot say no."

When we asked one student what her favorite part was she stated that it was being with her new friend that was helping pick out gifts with her.

"It was the perfect day with her!" New Madrid Elementary Alayna Crane said.

Afterwards, the students joined officers at the New Madrid Police Department to play with their toys and eat some lunch with them.

