Man convicted of child molestation given maximum sentence

A man was given the maximum sentence in the Department of Corrections after he was convicted by a jury for first-degree child molestation.

The Honorable Benjamin Lewis sentenced Kendrick Lamar Tipler on Monday, Dec. 11 following the recommendation offered by the state.

Tipler was found guilty of sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl.

The case was tried by Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Julia Koester at the Jackson Courthouse in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri.

Koester presented the testimony of the victim, now 13, who described the abuse.

