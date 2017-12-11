Poshard Foundation to distribute gifts this holiday

A number of kids in the southern Illinois will have a merrier Christmas this year because of the Poshard Foundation.

"It’s awesome you know I think they really appreciate it,” Katharine Bovenkerk, a volunteer for CASA said. “It makes them feel more loved, then normally, and they get to kind of be a normal kid, when they get things that they normally wouldn't get through their parents or through things like that. You get to see the kids really light up and just really enjoy the things they've been given."

The foundation collected 1,500 toys and will distribute them to different organizations who will then hand the gifts out to families in need.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.