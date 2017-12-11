Sikeston, MO DPS offers package delivery tips - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston, MO DPS offers package delivery tips

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Sikeston DPS) (Source: Sikeston DPS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

The Sikeston, Missouri Department of Public Safety has some tips below that can deter would-be thieves and help those online holiday purchases: 

  • Ask for a tracking number to know when your package is delivered. Track your packages and try to be home at the time of delivery. When you're placing an order, try to schedule shipment for a day you expect to be home, if possible.
  • Not sure if you'll be available for your tracked package's delivery? FedEx and United States Postal Service (USPS) suggest scheduling your delivery beforehand to set a time you know you'll be home.
  • FedEx also suggests requesting a signature for delivery. This will ensure the package won't be left at your door without you there to sign and bring it safely inside.
  • Want your package placed at the back door or behind a porch plant instead? Leave a note specifying what less conspicuous spot you would like it left.
  • Have your packages delivered somewhere else. If you know you won't be home when your package will be delivered, have it delivered to a neighbor who is home or to your workplace, if allowed.
  • Another option is to deliver your packages to a retail store or locker, where they'll stay safe until you can pick them up at your convenience. Many retailers will let you place online orders and then pick up your items in the store. The U.S. Postal Service suggests taking advantage of their Request Hold Mail service, which securely holds letters and packages at your local post office until you're back in town. FedEx and UPS also have similar location delivery services.
  • UPS suggests signing up for a service called "UPS My Choice," which allows users to request their packages to be held at a UPS store for pick-up and more. You can control the service through text or email; it includes features such as delivery notices and the option to re-route your packages to a different address if you won't be home. You can also re-route your packages using the FedEx Delivery Manager.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly