Holiday Shipping Deadlines 2017: Dec 11-22

Christmas is only two weeks away and you're almost out of time to ship those packages to your loved ones to get them under the tree in time.

Charlotte Jimenez was mailing a package to Italy outside of the Carbondale USPS. "It's going to be close," Jimenez is talking about when her Christmas package will get to its destination.

"Last year he sent a package later and it was way after Christmas by the time they got it," she explained.

An issue we ALL want to avoid. To make sure her son doesn't make that same mistake, she brought it to the post office herself.

Ronald Malmquist was also there mailing his letters and shipping his wife's homemade toffee early.

"I like to send my mail early to make sure it gets to the people I want it to get to and it gets there on time," Malmquist said.

This is the peak season for shipping companies. The postmaster said the only way to makes sure the packages get there on time is to send them as early as possible.

"Our ultimate goal is to get every item delivered before Christmas," Mike Edwards, the postmaster at USPS explained. "Don't wait until the last minute, get those packages ordered, get them shipped, and we'll get them there."

Lastly, the postmaster said the longer you wait, the more it will cost.

From WTVM Page:

Amazon

Dec. 15 – Free shipping

Dec. 18 – Standard shipping, free for Amazon Prime members

Dec. 22 – Two-day shipping, free for Amazon Prime members

Dec. 23 – One-day shipping, available in select cities and free for Prime members

Dec. 24 – Same-day delivery, available in select cities and free for Prime members

Dec. 24 – Two-hour delivery, available in select cities and free for Prime members via Prime Now

For more details visit Amazon’s customer page.

FedEx

Dec. 11 - Last day to send via FedEx SmartPost

Dec. 15 - Last day to send via FedEx Ground

Dec. 18 - Last day to send via FedEx Home Delivery

Dec. 19 - Last day to send via FedEx Express Saver

Dec. 20 - Last day to send via FedEx 2Day and FedEx 2Day A.M.

Dec. 21 - Last day to send via FedEx Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight and First Overnight.

International shipping and more details can be found on FedEx's website.

U.S. Postal Service

Dec. 14 – Last day to send packages via Retail Ground

Dec. 19 – Last day to send packages via First-Class Mail

Dec. 20 – Last day to send packages via Priority Mail

Dec. 22 – Last day to send packages via Priority Mail Express Service

Postal Service lists can be found here.

UPS

Dec. 18 – Last day for UPS 3 Day Select

Dec. 20 – Last day for UPS 2nd Day Air (excludes Saturday delivery)

Dec. 21 – Last day for UPS 2nd Day Air (if Saturday delivery is available; Saturday delivery isn't available in all ZIP codes)

Dec. 22 – Last day for UPS Next Day Air (with Saturday delivery)

Dec. 24 – Last day for UPS Express Critical

Dec. 25 – Last day for UPS Express Critical

