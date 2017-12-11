Sen. Blunt's Cape Girardeau office moved to Broadway

The constituent services office of U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt has been moved to 338 Broadway Street.

The previous office was on Tanner Drive.

Blunt's office says all Missourians can contact one of his six offices statewide or in Washington D.C.

The new address is:

338 Broadway Suite #303

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Phone: (573) 334-7044

