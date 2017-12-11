Sen. Blunt's Cape Girardeau office moved to Broadway

The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce will host the 2017 State of the City Address on Dec. 12. Carbondale's Mayor John “Mike” Henry will unveil the city's new logo and branding.
The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce will host the 2017 State of the City Address on Dec. 12. Carbondale's Mayor John “Mike” Henry will unveil the city's new logo and branding.
Precipitation chances look very limited this week, so drought conditions could get even worse.
Precipitation chances look very limited this week, so drought conditions could get even worse.
Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens says the state is enrolled in a new study on foster parent recruitment and retention.
Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens says the state is enrolled in a new study on foster parent recruitment and retention.
A man is wanted by police in Sikeston, Missouri after a shots fired call on December 9. Police Officers with Sikeston Department of Public safety responded to the call at 6:45 a.m.
A man is wanted by police in Sikeston, Missouri after a shots fired call on December 9. Police Officers with Sikeston Department of Public safety responded to the call at 6:45 a.m.
Keaton Jones, from Knoxville, had his mom post a video of him describing being bullied repeatedly during lunch at his school. The video has since gone viral reaching millions of people.
Keaton Jones, from Knoxville, had his mom post a video of him describing being bullied repeatedly during lunch at his school. The video has since gone viral reaching millions of people.
Celebrity chef Mario Batali, facing sexual misconduct allegations, steps away from daily operations at his restaurant empire.
Celebrity chef Mario Batali, facing sexual misconduct allegations, steps away from daily operations at his restaurant empire.
A young boy's plea to stop his bullies from hurting people people has captured hearts all across America.
A young boy's plea to stop his bullies from hurting people people has captured hearts all across America.
A trip to the grocery store turned into humiliation for an Ohio mom.
A trip to the grocery store turned into humiliation for an Ohio mom.
The Carolina Flaggers, a southern heritage group that displays the Confederate Flag, was forbidden from marching in the Summerville Christmas Parade on Sunday.
The Carolina Flaggers, a southern heritage group that displays the Confederate Flag, was forbidden from marching in the Summerville Christmas Parade on Sunday.
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.
Officials say the largest, most destructive wildfire burning in Southern California is expected to grow as it enters its second week.
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.
A South Carolina man convicted of killing seven people says he has more victims who have not been discovered.
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.
Louisiana investigator admits misusing Donald Trump's Social Security number, trying to get candidate's tax information.
Louisiana investigator admits misusing Donald Trump's Social Security number, trying to get candidate's tax information.
Authorities continue to investigate the discovery of a Shreveport woman's body in a south-central Louisiana lake a day after she was reported as missing from Alexandria.
Authorities continue to investigate the discovery of a Shreveport woman's body in a south-central Louisiana lake a day after she was reported as missing from Alexandria.
Google-owned YouTube has had a rough patch in late 2017, as advertisers have been pulling away from the platform.
Google-owned YouTube has had a rough patch in late 2017, as advertisers have been pulling away from the platform.