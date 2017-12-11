Sen. Blunt's Cape Girardeau office moved to Broadway - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sen. Blunt's Cape Girardeau office moved to Broadway

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
Sen. Roy Blunt (Source: US Senate) Sen. Roy Blunt (Source: US Senate)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The constituent services office of U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt has been moved to 338 Broadway Street.

The previous office was on Tanner Drive.

Blunt's office says all Missourians can contact one of his six offices statewide or in Washington D.C. 

The new address is:

338 Broadway Suite #303
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
Phone: (573) 334-7044

