Sikeston man fails to register as sex offender, arrested

A wanted man was arrested after Detectives with the Sikeston Department of Public Safety got an online tip about his location on Friday, Dec. 8.

The tip said 45-year-old Ray Eugene Howell was staying in the 300 block of Benton St. in Sikeston.

Howell had felony warrants for being a parole absconder and had failed to register as a sex offender.

Surveillance was set up and detectives saw Howell at the residence and later took him into custody. Howell was later transported to the Scott County Jail where he is currently being held with no bond.

Director Williams encourages everyone to use Sikeston DPS’s official website and its social media pages with Facebook and Instagram to report criminal activity. Call 573-471-4711 to report wanted persons or suspicious activity as well.

