23rd annual 'Shop with a Hero' event for kids in Poplar Bluff

For the twenty-third straight year, Poplar Bluff officers will take part in the annual Shop with a Hero program.

The Fraternal Order of Police is hosting the event that begins on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Around 150 area children will shop for gifts along with police, ems, firefighters and military members.

The event is funded by donations from residents, civic groups, and businesses.

