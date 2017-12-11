Carterville, IL police looking for suspect accused of taking money from donation box

Carterville police are looking for a person who they said took a money from Tequila's Mexican Restaurant.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 at the restaurant at 209 W. Commercial Drive.

According to Chief Heather Reno, a male suspect took the cash from a donation box at the checkout counter.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a blue short-sleeved shirt, dark jeans, and white tennis shoes. He was carrying a red jacket.

Call police if you recognize the suspect.

