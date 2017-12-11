Chicago beefs up transportation security after NY bomb

The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce will host the 2017 State of the City Address on Dec. 12. Carbondale's Mayor John “Mike” Henry will unveil the city's new logo and branding.
Precipitation chances look very limited this week, so drought conditions could get even worse.
Missouri First Lady Sheena Greitens says the state is enrolled in a new study on foster parent recruitment and retention.
A man is wanted by police in Sikeston, Missouri after a shots fired call on December 9. Police Officers with Sikeston Department of Public safety responded to the call at 6:45 a.m.
Keaton Jones, from Knoxville, had his mom post a video of him describing being bullied repeatedly during lunch at his school. The video has since gone viral reaching millions of people.
