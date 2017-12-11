MO Highway Patrol cruiser hit, troopers caution to 'Move Over'

A Missouri Highway Patrol car was hit on Sunday, Dec. 10 near Lebanon, Missouri.

According to the Patrol, an inattentive driver hit the cruiser of the side of Highway 5.

Troopers remind drivers to move over when you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road. If you cannot move, slow down and be attentive.

Click here for more on Missouri's Move Over Law.

