U.S. Forest Service raises price of forest maps

For the first time in nearly a decade, increasing costs of production, printing, and distribution are driving the need for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s U.S. Forest Service to increase the price of its maps.

Prices of USFS paper maps will increase to $14 on Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

The Forest Service continually updates its maps and looks for ways to enhance them.

“The Mark Twain National Forest is currently in a multi-year process to update the Forest’s Visitor Use Maps,” stated Public Affairs Officer Cody Norris. “It is important to call an office and ask about the availability of maps before making the trip to buy one,” he continued.

Aside from the four Visitor Use Maps, which focus on overviews of the Ranger Districts, the Forest also sells more detailed topographic maps (USGS quadrangle).

The Forest Service is also working to increase the availability of digital maps.

Digital maps for mobile applications can be downloaded at: http://www.avenza.com/pdf-maps/store. Digital maps cost $4.99 per side.

If you want to purchase Forest Service maps locally, there are multiple District Offices across southern and central Missouri that sell maps.

Go to www.fs.usda.gov and click “About Us” to learn more.

Alternatively, there are three ways to order maps from the National Forest Map Store (NFMS):

Online: www.NationalForestStore.com By phone: (406) 329-3024 By US Mail: USDA Forest Service National Forest Store P.O. Box 7669 Missoula, MT 59807

In an effort to help offset the pricing increase for volume sales, starting Jan. 1, 2018 discount pricing will be made available on sales of 10 or more of maps of the same title.

Discounted maps are only available when purchased through the NFMS.

