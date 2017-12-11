Boil water order issued for Mounds, IL - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Boil water order issued for Mounds, IL

Written by Jim Burns, Anchor
MOUNDS, IL (KFVS) -

The Mounds, Illinois Water Department has issued a boil order for all customers, until further notice.

The order is due to repair work being done by Southwater, Inc.

Customers with questions or concerns can call City Hall in Mounds at 618-745-6114.

