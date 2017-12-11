Sikeston, New Madrid officers play Santa in 'Shop with a Cop' program

The Mounds, Illinois Water Department has issued a boil order for all customers, until further notice.
Winds will gust up to 25-30 miles per hour on Monday afternoon, December 11 putting us in an elevated fire danger.
Police officers will be playing Santa on Monday, December 11.
The Williamson County sheriff is training church-goers on what to do in an active shooter situation.
Police in Dexter, Missouri have joined the nationwide Holiday DWI Enforcement Crackdown, "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."
The New York Police Department has one person in custody in relation to an explosive device detonating Monday morning.
A young man has spoken out against those who bully him at school in a video clip that’s making waves on the internet.
The woman’s husband says when the family arrived, her grave was only one foot deep.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.
Lisa Hartman was thrilled when she thought she'd been picked to be featured on HGTV's 'The Property Brothers.' Later, she felt betrayed when she learned the offer was a scam that has affected viewers all over the country.
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.
A video of a young man speaking out against those who bullied him has gone viral, and he is now gaining national support for taking a stand.
The woman was taking out her garbage at the same time as police were trying to catch two burglary suspects.
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.
Former Louisiana Gov. Kathleen Blanco is asking for prayers as she battles a melanoma in her liver.
