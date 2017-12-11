Sikeston, New Madrid officers play Santa in 'Shop with a Cop' program

Police officers will be playing Santa on Monday, December 11.

Officers from Sikeston and New Madrid will take part in their "Shop with a Cop" program.

It starts at 9 a.m. at the Sikeston Walmart.

Afterward, the children will go back to the New Madrid Police Department to play with their toys and have a pizza party.

