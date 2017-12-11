Williamson Co. sheriff offers active shooter training for church-goers

The Williamson County sheriff is training church-goers on what to do in an active shooter situation.

The training will be on Monday, December 11 at 6 p.m. and should last a couple of hours.

The session will include basic security concepts, but the department is waiting until they know who might be interested to determine where it will take place.

You can contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Department for more information.

