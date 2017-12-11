FIRST ALERT: Elevated fire danger due to wind

The winds will pick up on Monday, December 11, increasing our fire danger once again.

Laura Wibbenmeyer says on Monday afternoon, we could see gusts up to 25-30 miles per hour.

The wind will also warm us up.

Highs on Monday will be much warmer than what we felt over the weekend. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The warm-up will be short lived because another cold front moves through later on Monday. This could bring a couple of flurries to the area overnight.

Highs on Tuesday will be about 20 degrees colder than Monday! Precipitation chances look very limited this week, so drought conditions could get even worse.

