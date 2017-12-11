Illinois asks for public feedback in transportation survey

The Mounds, Illinois Water Department has issued a boil order for all customers, until further notice.
The Mounds, Illinois Water Department has issued a boil order for all customers, until further notice.
Winds will gust up to 25-30 miles per hour on Monday afternoon, December 11 putting us in an elevated fire danger.
Winds will gust up to 25-30 miles per hour on Monday afternoon, December 11 putting us in an elevated fire danger.
Police officers will be playing Santa on Monday, December 11.
Police officers will be playing Santa on Monday, December 11.
The Williamson County sheriff is training church-goers on what to do in an active shooter situation.
The Williamson County sheriff is training church-goers on what to do in an active shooter situation.
Police in Dexter, Missouri have joined the nationwide Holiday DWI Enforcement Crackdown, "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."
Police in Dexter, Missouri have joined the nationwide Holiday DWI Enforcement Crackdown, "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."