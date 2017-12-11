5 things to know for 12/11

The Mounds, Illinois Water Department has issued a boil order for all customers, until further notice.
Winds will gust up to 25-30 miles per hour on Monday afternoon, December 11 putting us in an elevated fire danger.
Police officers will be playing Santa on Monday, December 11.
The Williamson County sheriff is training church-goers on what to do in an active shooter situation.
Police in Dexter, Missouri have joined the nationwide Holiday DWI Enforcement Crackdown, "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."
The New York Police Department has one person in custody in relation to an explosive device detonating Monday morning.
A young man has spoken out against those who bully him at school in a video clip that’s making waves on the internet.
The woman’s husband says when the family arrived, her grave was only one foot deep.
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.
Lisa Hartman was thrilled when she thought she'd been picked to be featured on HGTV's 'The Property Brothers.' Later, she felt betrayed when she learned the offer was a scam that has affected viewers all over the country.
The woman was taking out her garbage at the same time as police were trying to catch two burglary suspects.
The Carolina Flaggers, a southern heritage group that displays the Confederate Flag, was forbidden from marching in the Summerville Christmas Parade on Sunday.
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has issued a missing child alert for four brothers last seen on Friday in Arab.
A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of two Covington residents, according to Dustin Dwight with Louisiana State Police. Deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle traveling on I-10 that was driven by Dujuan Johnson, 36, of Covington. During the stop, deputies found about $72,600 on Johnson. He was booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center for money laundering. The Combined Anti-drug Team along with authorities from the St. Tammany Parish S...
