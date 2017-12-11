5 things to know for 12/11

With the colder temperatures comes the reminder to use precaution when using a space heater in your home.

Today is Monday, December 11.

First Alert Forecast:

Winds will gust up to 25-30 miles per hour this afternoon, putting us in an elevated fire danger again today. These winds will also warm us up. The highs will be in 60s.

However, colder air will move in tonight and there could be a couple of flurries. It doesn't look like there will be any good precipitation chances this week.

The weekend looks seasonable and mainly dry. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Making headlines:

Firefighters in California are anticipating the continued spread of wildfires due to strong winds, no rain and decades-old dry vegetation.

Alabama Sen. Richard Shelby said repeatedly Sunday his state can "do better" than electing fellow Republican Roy Moore to the U.S. Senate. He made it clear that a write-in candidate was far preferable to a man accused of sexual misconduct.

With the colder weather in the Heartland, it's always an important reminder to take precautions when using a space heater in your home. You can click here for some safety tips.

A three-story, 122-year-old barn in Indiana was restored and opened to the community. Since the launch in October, it's been a big hit in the community.

