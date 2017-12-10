Gateway Motorsports Park named “Outstanding Facility of the Year”

The Race Track Business Conference has awarded the Gateway Motorsports Park an award for “Outstanding Facility of the Year.” The plaque was presented by National Speedway Directory and Track Guide at the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show.

“It’s an honor to accept this award on behalf of our entire team at Gateway Motorsports Park,” said Chris Blair, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Gateway Motorsports Park. “This wasn’t accomplished by one individual, this was an effort by our entire community. Our fans, racers, sponsors and civic leaders have rallied behind our efforts from day one and are a huge part of our success. They make going to work each day fun and we appreciate all they do to make this possible.”

“When I first met track owner Curtis Francois in the fall of 2011,” said Blair, “I knew he was determined to make the rebirth of this venue a success. To see how far his vision has come since re-opening in 2012 is simply amazing. He’s the most active facility owner in all of motorsports and his passion for his track and the St Louis/Metro East region is instilled in our entire organization. We’ve come a long way in five years and we’re going to continue building on that success to see what happens the next five years. “

The event’s organizer, Tim Frost, offered his perspective on the conference. “The revitalization of Gateway Motorsports Park is amazing. The commitment to the venue and marketplace has been well received by the motorsports industry. An expanding calendar and capacity crowds reflect it premier position. We are pleased to recognize their efforts,” says Frost.

The previous award winners include the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, NCM Motorsports Park, Daytona Motor Speedway, and Charlotte Motor Speedway.

