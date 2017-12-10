Apartment fire displaces residents in Paducah, KY

Police in Dexter, Missouri have joined the nationwide Holiday DWI Enforcement Crackdown, "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."
The Race Track Business Conference has awarded the Gateway Motorsports Park an award for “Outstanding Facility of the Year.”
This is your yearly reminder to make sure you take precautions when it comes to using your space heater in your home. That also goes with using your fireplace.
Bryan McCormick says temperatures rebounded to 50 thanks to sunshine and a southerly breeze. It'll feel even nicer tomorrow with highs near 60.
A pageant in Bernie, Missouri on Sunday featured many participants and will help other families in need.
A young man has spoken out against those who bully him at school in a video clip that’s making waves on the internet.
A woman trying to kill bed bugs accidentally set a multi-family home ablaze in Avondale overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.
