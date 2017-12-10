Carter Co., MO organizations meet with Iowa city groups to help with flooding recovery efforts

Carter County organizations and businesses met up with a group from Iowa recently to talk more about recovering from the record flooding from earlier this year.

The Carter County Sheriff's Department, along with other county and businesses, met with members of the Columbus Junction Iowa community on Friday, December 8 and Saturday, December 9, and shared their recovery process of what they have endured from nearly a decade ago.



Many reporting agencies stated that there was water up to about 10 feet high in some areas and nearly up to the roofs in Columbus Junction back in 2008 during their massive flood.



Those levels are all too familiar for the city of Van Buren where they saw water up to their roofs as well and even eight feet in the Carter County Courthouse.



The Iowa city members spoke to the Carter County community to give them advice and help them in certain areas, such as bringing groups of tourism to help their local economy.



Carter County Sheriff Richards Stephens said it will take some time to completely get back on their feet but said the people of their county are a very resilient bunch that will keep fighting.



After meeting with the group, the community came together to have a fish fry and a "Yellow Sucker" basketball game between Van Buren and East Carter schools. Following that, the Iowa group experience gigging with community members with Carter County.



The plans from this meeting, in addition to other earlier plans, for Van Buren and Carter County are under development and multifaceted.

