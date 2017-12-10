Two Mayfield, KY women arrested after separate traffic stops

Graves County Sheriff's Office reports 2 drug arrests after traffic stops in the Hopewell Road area of Graves County.

Sheriff Dewayne Redmon stopped 52-year-old Sonya Hobbs of Mayfield, Kentucky, on a seat belt violation.

The deputy located methamphetamine and marijuana in Hobbs' vehicle.

During the traffic stop, a vehicle was traveling north on Hopewell approaching officers and came to a complete stop on the road.

An officer believed the driver was impaired.

30-year-old Autumn Hunter of Mayfield, Kentucky, admitted to officers that she had ingested methamphetamine not too long before the stop.

A search of Hunter's vehicle was done and officers found methamphetamine, 4 kinds of controlled medications with no prescriptions, digital scales and other types of paraphernalia.

Hobbs is charged with possession of a substance, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and no seat belt.

Hunter was charged with DUI 1st offense, trafficking in controlled substance 1st methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance 1st, 2nd and 3rd degree, prescriptions not in proper container, possession of drug paraphernalia, careless driving, operating on suspended license and no insurance 2nd offense.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.