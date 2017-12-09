SE Missouri State holds on for 75-69 win over S. Illinois

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has won the Heisman Trophy, completing a climb from walk-on to one of the most accomplished players in the history of college football.
Bennett Moehring narrowly missed a 48-yard field goal in a swirling snow on the final play and Army held off Navy 14-13 to win its first Commander-in-Chief's Trophy since 1996.
The Southeast Missouri State University basketball team defeated Southern Illinois University 75-69 on Saturday.
Denzel Mahoney scored 18 points with 6-for-12 shooting, including a trio of 3-pointers, and Southeast Missouri State held on Saturday night for a 75-69 win over Southern Illinois.
Terrell Miller Jr. scored 25 points, Shaq Buchanan added 16, and Murray State held off Illinois State 78-72 on Saturday to win its fifth straight.
