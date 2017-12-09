Lights in the sky cause a stir in the Heartland

Several residents of Illinois and Missouri reported seeing what looked like more than 15 aircraft flying southwest.
The chilly weather is staying in the Heartland for the time being.
Graves County Sheriff's Office reports 2 drug arrests after traffic stops in the Hopewell Road area of Graves County.
Slumberland in Cape Girardeau held their 6th Homes for the Holidays event where they helped give away 47 mattresses to area kids in need.
The VFW Riders from District 15 recently made a significant donation to the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center’s Community Living Center (nursing home) Veterans.
Lisa Hartman was thrilled when she thought she'd been picked to be featured on HGTV's 'The Property Brothers.' Later, she felt betrayed when she learned the offer was a scam that has affected viewers all over the country.
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.
Former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco wrote in a letter to The Advocate on Sunday that is figthing for life in a battle against cancer and she also thanked her fellow Louisiana.
A woman trying to kill bed bugs accidentally set a multi-family home ablaze in Avondale overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.
