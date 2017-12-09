Lights in the sky cause a stir in the Heartland

Did you see lights in the sky on Saturday night?

We received several messages from Heartland News viewers and we may have an answer to what it was.

Several residents of Illinois and Missouri reported seeing what looked like more than 15 aircraft flying southwest.

Various people around the Heartland reported seeing them traveling in a straight line around 8 p.m. Dispatch in Cape Girardeau reported having one call about the lights but no information about what they are. The lights were seen everywhere from Cape Girardeau, Missouri to parts of southern Illinois.

People from all around the country claim to see these lights, including by viewers of our sister WIS in Columbia, South Carolina.

Perhaps the best shot of the lights over Denver metro tonight. Thanks to Melissa Y for the pic. We’re making calls. #9NEWS pic.twitter.com/4PY3Ewmz0j — Ryan Haarer (@RyanHaarer) December 10, 2017

Twitter user Aircraft Spots might have found the answer:

"Mysterious Lights" have been reported between South Carolina and Colorado... Your answer is here! And sadly it isn't Aliens ????



About 9-10 C-17's departed Charleston AFB, SC heading for the Nellis AFB Ranges callsigns THUGxx

Part of USAF Weapons School Integration Class 17B pic.twitter.com/wXSjbWroUH — Aircraft Spots (@AircraftSpots) December 10, 2017

