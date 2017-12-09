SEMO basketball defeats SIU in Carbondale - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Southeast Missouri State University basketball team defeated Southern Illinois University 75-69 on Saturday.

The Redhawks won for the first time in Carbondale during its NCAA Division I era.

With the win, SEMO stands at 6-4 and SIU is 4-4.

