VFW riders donate to John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Veterans

Pictured are: Rick McGuire, Lieutenant from the East Side of the District (left), and Larry Lewis, District Captain (right), presenting a check

The VFW Riders from District 15 recently made a significant donation to the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center’s Community Living Center for Veterans.

Voluntary Services Officer Donna Reynolds explained the donation will be used to purchase items the Veterans need.

Those interested in volunteering or donating may contact Reynolds at 573-778-4275, Voluntary Services Specialist, Chris Luecke at 573-778-4276 or Voluntary Services Assistant, Dale Day at 573-778-4499.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.