$15K of methamphetamine seized in drug arrest in Livingston Co., KY

Two people were arrested in Livingston County, Kentucky after an officer found them sleeping in a vehicle.

Livingston County Sheriff Bobby Davidson received a call on Saturday, Dec. 9 around 7:50 a.m. from a person who said there was a black vehicle parked in the travel portion of the roadway on Joiner Road off of Pisgah Road.

The caller said there appeared to be two people asleep in a running vehicle.

When Davidson arrived, the vehicle was sitting in the road running with two occupants inside.

According to officials, the occupants were Joshua L. Williams, 34 of Princeton, Ky and Alysa D. Mallory, 23, of Hampton, Ky. Both appeared to be under the influence of drugs and were taken into custody by Sheriff Davidson and Deputy Shannon Edging.

More than seven ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine was located in the vehicle, over $3,000 in cash, a small quantity of marijuana, two types of prescription pills packaged for sale, a rifle and a handgun.

The vehicle was a 2008 Ford Mustang. It was seized along with the money, firearms and drugs. The street value of the seized crystal methamphetamine is around $15,000.

Both Joshua L. Holmes and Alysa D. Mallory were arrested and charged with the following charges:

Public Intoxication

Trafficking in controlled substance first degree, first offense, more than two grams of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of controlled substance first degree, first offense

Trafficking marijuana

Two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, third degree (drug unspecified)

Williams was also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both subjects were lodged in the McCracken County Jail.

Sheriff Bobby Davidson and Deputy Shannon Edging are continuing this investigation with more charges possibly pending.

