Family gets a new roof over its head for Christmas in Tamms

A family in Tamms, Illinois is getting a new and improved roof for its home this Christmas season.

Reeds Metals and Berry Roofing and Construction have teamed up to give a couple and their grandchild a much needed new roof.

"This family was the most in need," Reeds Metals Sales Representative Mackenzie Enderle said. "The roof was in horrible condition. They needed it the most out of all the applicants."

Reeds Metals Company donated the supplies for one family in the Heartland area while Berry Roofing and Construction donated their time.

"It's one of those things for us with our morals and our ethics, giving back, as blessed as we are, is the most important thing to us," Enderle added.

The roof was completed Saturday afternoon on December 9.

Reeds Metals has six different locations in the nation and provided six different families each with a new roof.

