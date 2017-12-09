47 children receive new beds in Cape Girardeau

Slumberland in Cape Girardeau held their 6th Homes for the Holidays event where they helped give away 47 mattresses to area kids in need.



Community Caring Council along with the Cape West Rotary Club helped buy and deliver nearly four dozen mattresses and bedding to children in the Cape Girardeau and Jackson area on Saturday, December 9.

"It was quite an event a couple days ago when we went to Walmart and filled up several, several carts of bedding for today," Community Caring Council Executive Director Melissa Stickel said.

Jack Ford, Slumberland owner, said there were a lot of children that needed beds who didn't have any to sleep in.



"I think it's wonderful for the kids to be able to say 'This is my bed. This is something that is mine,'" Ford said. "They have toys that they share but at night they're going to have their own bed to get into."

Stickel said it feels a good bed to sleep in helps give them a good night's rest which helps them throughout their days at school.



"It really is an important part of a child's health and well being to have a safe and comfortable place to sleep," Stickel added. "It really does impact their ability to think and function in the day, especially in school."

We followed one group where they d ropped off 4 sets of mattresses box spring and bedding for a family that lost everything in a fire recently in Cape Girardeau.

"It was a complete loss to their home," Stickel said. "We are providing them four beds for four children and the mom is actually getting an air mattress. This program is for kids but we knew we wanted to assist the mom as well."



Over the past six years, Slumberland has helped provide 186 beds to area children.

