RECALL: Aldi recalls Choceur Dark Chocolate Bar due to undeclared nuts

According to the FDA, Aldi has recalled Choceur Dark Chocolate Bars due to the possible presence of almond piece not listed on the packaging.

The 5.29-ounce bars have brown and red wrapping with a best-by date of July 24, 2018, and the following UPC code: 4149817964.

They were sold in Aldi stores including: North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Kentucky, West Virginia, New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Texas.

To date, no illnesses have been reported.

Aldi has removed the product from its stores.

