Driver killed in Jackson Co., IL after crash

A traffic crash in Jackson County, Illinois on Saturday, Dec. 9. killed one person.

Around 8:38 a.m. The Sheriff's Office for reports of the crash on Royalton Road near Funk Road in rural Elkvile.

An investigation shows the vehicle was westbound on the roadway. The driver failed to negotiate a curve and left the road then struck a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and had to be removed from the vehicle.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time until family has been notified.

Deputies, paramedics, and first responders were called to the scene.

The crash is being investigated by a sheriff's office Traffic Crash Reconstructionist.

