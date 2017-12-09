Teen injured after running into moving vehicle on foot in Cape G - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Teen injured after running into moving vehicle on foot in Cape Girardeau

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Rick Schmidt, a 15-year-old female ran out onto Broadway and hit a moving vehicle. 

The vehicle was driving east on Broadway when the girl ran from the sidewalk and ran into the moving car. 

She was taken to a local hospital where she has some scrapes, bruises and a fractured foot. 

