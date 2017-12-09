Teen injured after running into moving vehicle on foot in Cape Girardeau

According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Rick Schmidt, a 15-year-old female ran out onto Broadway and hit a moving vehicle.

The vehicle was driving east on Broadway when the girl ran from the sidewalk and ran into the moving car.



She was taken to a local hospital where she has some scrapes, bruises and a fractured foot.

