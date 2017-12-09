Tree replacement plan at Illinois fairgrounds continues

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - More than 200 young trees have been planted over the last three years at the Springfield, Illinois, fairgrounds as part of a four-year donation program.

The State Journal-Register reports that the replacement program began after hundreds of fairgrounds trees were lost to emerald ash borer infestations, age and storms. It was created by the Illinois Green Industry Association of nursery and landscape companies.

Association director Joe Khayyat says the donated trees came from nurseries across the state. He says the call for donations came after the emerald ash borer was spotted in Springfield, including at the fairgrounds.

Officials found 245 ash trees on the fairgrounds when the ash borer was discovered.

The association's plan had included 50 replacement trees per year, but that has been surpassed.

Information from: The State Journal-Register, http://www.sj-r.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.