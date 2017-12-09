6 things you probably didn’t know about mistletoe

Police in Ste. Genevieve are asking for help identifying a person.
Slumberland in Cape Girardeau held their 6th Homes for the Holidays event where they helped give away 47 mattresses to area kids in need.
The VFW Riders from District 15 recently made a significant donation to the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center’s Community Living Center (nursing home) Veterans.
The chilly weather is staying in the Heartland for the time being.
A family in Tamms, Illinois is getting a new and improved roof for its home this Christmas season.
A woman trying to kill bed bugs accidentally set a multi-family home ablaze in Avondale overnight, Cincinnati fire officials said.
The U.S. Coast Guard confirms they have suspended the search for two people who went missing Friday after a tugboat sank in the Mississippi River.
This week Forbes released its annual list of highest-paid YouTubers, a prodigious sampling of channels, and the people associated with them, making ungodly sums of money doing impressively mundane things.
Republican Rep. Trent Franks of Arizona resigns; former aide says he offered $5 million to carry his child.
It's shaping up to be a tough Christmas for a Mississippi family who just moved to West Memphis for work. But after a string of bad luck, they don't even have a place to call home.
A mother wants to warn parents of the dangers just outside the front door after heavy snowfall in the Pine Belt. The mother, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, said her children were outside in Jefferson Davis County for just 10 minutes when the tree limb snapped in the yard. She said the limb just missed her 5-year-old, but hit her 8-year-old in the head, knocking him unconscious. We’re told the young boy was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackso...
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.
