Greyhound bus crashes in Carbondale, IL

No one was injured when a Greyhound bus drove off an Illinois roadway on Friday, December 8.

At 8:15 p.m., officers with the Carbondale Police Department responded to the crash on the 2300 block of E. Main Street.

Officers learned the bus was traveling westbound on Illinois Route 13 when the driver had a medical event, which caused the bus to enter a ditch along the roadway.

The driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.

No passengers on the bus were injured.

