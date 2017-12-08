FOUND: Missing Fredericktown, MO woman found

A Fredericktown woman is safe after she went missing Friday, December 8.

56-year-old Linda Louise Wade was last seen leaving Parkland Health Center in Farmington.

According to Farmington Police, Wade was found in Bonne Terre.

She is safe and currently with staff from her nursing home facility.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.