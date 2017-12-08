Nothdurft Named to MFB Promotion and Education Committee

Laura Nothdurft, of Cape Girardeau, has been appointed to Missouri Farm Bureau’s Promotion and Education (P&E) Committee.

Nothdurft earned her Bachelor’s degree in agriculture education and a Master’s in secondary administration.

She is a former high school agriculture teacher and currently works as the youth minister coordinator for Zion United Methodist Church in Gordonville.

She and her husband, Jeremie, also raise corn, soybeans, wheat and beef cattle.

The couple has two daughters.

Nothdurft has served on the Cape Girardeau County Farm Bureau and on the Missouri Farm Bureau Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee.

She and her husband are past winners of the Missouri Farm Bureau Excellence in Agriculture Award.

She is an active member of the Zion United Methodist Church and volunteers with CommonGround.

In 2016, the Nothdurft family was named Missouri State Fair Farm Family from Cape Girardeau County.

Nothdurft’s appointment to the P&E committee was made at Missouri Farm Bureau’s annual meeting December 4 at the Lake of the Ozarks.

She represents District 6 in the southeast area of the state. As a member of the 10-person committee, she will help develop, implement and evaluate projects and programs that promote agriculture.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.