Missouri promotes Ryan Walters to defensive coordinator

Bennett Moehring narrowly missed a 48-yard field goal in a swirling snow on the final play and Army held off Navy 14-13 to win its first Commander-in-Chief's Trophy since 1996.
Missouri coach Barry Odom has been given a two-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season.
The next chapter in the college basketball rivalry between SEMO and SIU will tip off at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 in Carbondale.
Notre Dame played Sikeston in the SEMO Conference Championship game in Sikeston on Dec. 8.
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters has been fined $24,309 by the NFL for throwing a penalty flag into the stands against the New York Jets.
