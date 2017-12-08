Vienna Fire Department to hold joint training session

The Vienna Fire Department and Illinois Fire Service Institute (IFSI) will host a fire training session on Dec. 9 and 10.

The Gambit Hotel on route 146 will serve as the location and conclude with the structure being completely burned down. All EPA permits have been obtained for this event.

Drivers are advised to use caution as smoke, personal and equipment may cause traffic hazards.

Mulitple departments will be participating in this exercise.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.