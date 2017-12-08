RECALL: Westinghouse Portable Generators recall due to fire hazard

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled Westinghouse iGen2500 and iPro2500 Portable Generators due to overheating and fire hazard issues.

The iGen2500 has a bright blue plastic cover and has “Westinghouse iGen2500” printed in white lettering on the side and on the front of the generator. The Westinghouse iPro2500 has a plastic gray cover. “Westinghouse iPro2500” is printed in white lettering on the side and front of the generator.

The number of watts is also printed on the side. It reads 2200 Running Watts and 2500 Peak Watts. The generators measure about 20 inches long by 18 wide inches by 11 inches tall. They weigh about 49 pounds.

The models are sold exclusively online at Amazon.com, apelectricgenerators.com, Climate Right.com, Homedepot.com, Houzz.com, Menards.com, PowerEquipmentDirect.com, and Walmart.com from June 2017 through October 2017 for between $580 and $600.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled generators and contact MWE Investments to arrange for a free repair.

The recall date is Dec. 7 and the recall number is 18-055.

For more information, call MWE Investments toll-free at 855-944-3571 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email info@wpowereq.com , or online at www.westinghouseportablepower.com and click on “Product Safety” located at the top of the page.

