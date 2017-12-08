SEMO, SIU men to meet in Carbondale Dec. 8

The next chapter in the college basketball rivalry between SEMO and SIU will tip off at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9 in Carbondale.



SIU leads the series 69-45.

The Salukis are also 9-0 all-time against Southeast Missouri at SIU Arena.

SEMO has won three straight and coach Rick Ray knows it will not be easy to make it four in a row.

"Obviously you see the record, the quality opponent they have played against,” said Ray. “They've got a new player in Kavion Pippen we recruited really hard, here at SEMO and he decided to go to SIU and he's a quality player, and everybody knows Barry Hinson does a tremendous job with his team."

SIU has owned a big edge over the Redhawks at home in recent meetings. But coach Barry Hinson is taking nothing for granted this time around.

“If we think this is going to be the SEMO of the past those days are over,” said Hinson. “Rick Ray has done a great job they are better than us in every statistical category with the exception of a couple of them. And, this is going to be a dogfight, we know it's going to be a dogfight we better be ready to play.”

