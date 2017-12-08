Sikeston Bulldogs win SEMO Conference Tournament Championship ga - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston Bulldogs win SEMO Conference Tournament Championship game

Written by James Long
(Source: Raycom media) (Source: Raycom media)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Notre Dame played Sikeston in the SEMO Conference Championship game in Sikeston on Dec. 8.

The final score was:

Notre Dame 39
Sikeston 73

Cape Central played Dexter for third place in the Conference Tournament on Dec. 8 in Sikeston, Missouri.

The final score was:

Cape Girardeau Central 54
Dexter 39

Poplar Bluff played Charleston in the consolation game.

The final score was:

Poplar Bluff 40
Charleston 54

