Cape Central over Dexter in SEMO Conference Tournament 3rd place game

Written by James Long, Digital Content Executive Producer
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Central played Dexter for third place in the Conference Tournament on Dec. 8 in Sikeston, Missouri.

The final score was:

Cape Girardeau Central 54
Dexter 39

Poplar Bluff played Charleston in the consolation game.

The final score was:

Poplar Bluff 40
Charleston 54

